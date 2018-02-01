UofL loses millions in ticket sales after years of scandal and controversy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The banner is still up, but ticket sales for University of Louisville basketball games have gone down. interim athletic director Vince Tyra.

“We've certainly got issues today, it's not to be denied, but we're working harder to try and deal with this situation,” explained Interim Athletic Director, Vince Tyra.

According to the Athletic Associations funding summary released on Thursday, the University anticipated nearly $16.3 million in ticket sales. The actual number was $13.4 million, a $2.8 million deficit.

“With what we've had going on in our program, you can see there is an impact here,” Tyra said.

UofL's interim president, Dr. Greg Postel acknowledged the lack of trust by fans on Thursday, after years of scandal and controversy and then the firing of head coach Rick Pitino and long-time athletic director, Tom Jurich.

“The public trust in the University of Louisville, sadly, was shaken, over the last several years and I've seen abundant evidence of this. There's no one reason, it's a variety of factors, but it's the truth,” Postel explained.

“There's going to be fans that are directly, that have an issue with what happened, with the program, they're disappointed in what happened, in the NCAA for sure,” said Tyra.

Tyra told WHAS 11 News that fans may have been rebelling at the start of the season with attendance at games against St. Francis or Bryant as low as 16,000 fans in an arena that holds 22,000.

“During that time, people were probably doing maybe a short-term hiatus to maybe try to send a message, I could speculate many ways.”

With an NCAA decision on the banner pending at any moment and an FBI investigation into recruiting, Tyra believes he spotted a bright moment on Saturday against Wake Forest, not only with the current coach but the fans.

“I think the bottom line is that they were there last Saturday and we expect them to be there for the ACC games and I think David is doing a terrific job with the team.”

Tyra said falling ticket sales is a national problem, not just one at UofL.

