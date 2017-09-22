UofL investigating after white supremacist flyers posted around campus

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- The University of Louisville is responding today after White Supremacist flyers were posted around campus.

In a statement today John Karman, Director of Media Relations, says, "The University of Louisville celebrates inclusiveness and diversity, and we won't be fazed by outside forces that try to divide us."

The school says the group has no connection to the university.

Campus police have said they will looking at security video to see if they can tell who put the fliers up.

