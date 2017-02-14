UofL interim president comments on accreditation issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville's new interim president says there's been no indication from an accrediting agency that the legislature's actions have worsened the school's situation as it tries to pull itself out of probation.

Greg Postel told reporters Tuesday that his roles include making sure the school responds "in every way possible" to concerns raised by UofL's accrediting body, which placed the school on probation for one year.

Postel pledged the university will make accreditation-related documents available to the campus and media.

He was asked about a new law allowing Gov. Matt Bevin to replace UofL's board of trustees, and pending legislation allowing Bevin to replace any public university board for failing to meet certain requirements.

Postel says there's been no feedback to suggest those measures worsened UofL's accreditation position.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.