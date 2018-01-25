UofL hiring search firm for athletic director position

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- An update on the search for a new athletic director at the University of Louisville.

Interim Athletic Director Vince Tyray told The Courier-Journal he wants the job permanently.

Before that decision is made the search committee has decided to look outside of the UofL campus and hire a search firm.

Interim University President Greg Postel said he hopes to have the position filled by the end of March.



