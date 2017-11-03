UofL hires top North Carolina higher education finance leader to be new CFO

Jonathan Pruitt (Photo: UofL)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville named North Carolina’s top public higher education financial leader to serve as its chief financial officer.

Jonathan Pruitt, senior vice president for finance and budget and chief financial officer at the University of North Carolina System, will assume the CFO role at UofL. This hire is pending approval by the Board of Trustees.

Pruitt is scheduled to join the UofL team on Jan. 16, 2018.

“The University of Louisville is a remarkable institution, and I am honored, humbled, and excited to assume this role,” Pruitt said. “As the higher education landscape becomes increasingly competitive, successful public institutions must be able to demonstrate their value proposition to students, families, and taxpayers. UofL is well-positioned to enhance the social and economic mobility of the state and I look forward to joining President Postel and his team in the work ahead.”

Pruitt has been with the UNC system, which is comprised of 16 public, four-year institutions, and one residential high school, since 2006. As senior vice president and CFO, he leads the financial and business affairs of the system. Those areas combined have an operating budget of $10 billion. He is credited with significant improvements in areas ranging from financial transparency to operational efficiencies.

He started his career in Kentucky’s higher education system, serving as both a senior associate, finance, for the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and as a policy and budget analyst for the Office for Policy and Management.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring someone with Mr. Pruitt’s credentials to the university,” said Greg Postel, M.D., UofL’s interim president. “His expertise will be vital as we continue to streamline our financial processes and ensure we are accountable to our campus community and the citizens of Kentucky.”

Pruitt is a Pikeville native and received his bachelor of arts from Centre College and his master of public administration degree from the University of Kentucky.

This hire come after Jason Tomlinson was fired as CFO in July 2017.



