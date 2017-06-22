UofL Foundation member released from job following audit

http://louisville.edu/

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One of the key figures in the UofL Foundation audit has been released from her job.

Thursday, the foundation's interim executive director confirmed Kathleen Smith is no longer with the University of Louisville's investment arm.

Smith is the chief of staff of former president James Ramsey, who was placed on leave following questionable deferred compensation deals.

Smith’s attorney released a statement likening her client to a "fall girl" following an unreliable audit. The statement read, in part:

"This is a breach of Kathleen’s contract with the Foundation, but worse it is a cowardly failure to stand behind fully transparent salary and compensation decisions that would never be questioned were she one of the highly-compensated men on the these boards. "

