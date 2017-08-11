UofL Foundation consultant fired after theft charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville Foundation has fired a contract financial consultant after he was arrested for theft and shoplifting.



The foundation says in a statement that Robert Mims had worked for the foundation for two weeks.



The Courier-Journal reports the 51-year-old Mims was charged Wednesday in Simpsonville with theft or shoplifting over $10,000 and under $1 million.



The statement says Mims had no access to financial accounts or confidential information, that his "alleged lapses in judgment were unrelated to his work for the foundation."



Mims' firing comes after the foundation's longtime chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, and its assistant secretary, Kathleen Smith, were fired in June.

© 2017 Associated Press