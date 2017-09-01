UofL cuts ties with Crum, Griffith

Denny Crum.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville has cut ties with Denny Crum and Darrell Griffith. The former coach and former star player are no longer getting paid by the university.

According to spokesman John Karman, Crum’s contract expired and Griffith’s position was eliminated through a reduction in force.

Crum has been on the university’s payroll, working out of the president's office, ever since he retired in 2001. A recent auditor’s report showed his salary at $338 thousand a year.

Griffith was also based out of the president's office under the title of community relations. He made about $107 thousand a year.



