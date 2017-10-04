UofL coaches show support for embattled AD Tom Jurich

Tom Jurich

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The push continues for Tom Jurich to keep his job at the University of Louisville as Athletics Director.

As WHAS has reported, Jurich has the backing of many head coaches at the university, and some big-name boosters who all say they will continue to support Jurich in the same way that he has supported them.

Under the watch of Ken Lolla, Louisville soccer has blossomed into one of the best programs in the country.



"We expect to be one that will be there at the end competing for a national championship,” said Ken Lolla.



However, Lolla says the group effort wouldn't be possible without the contributions of one man: Tom Jurich.



"Coming here and being a part of the University of Louisville Athletic Department I knew that the resources to be successful would be provided,” said Lolla.



Lolla says under Jurich's leadership every program was treated equally regardless if they were revenue generators or not.



"For what he's done we're standing the best facility in the country, and it's a product of Tom's leadership,” said Lolla. “It's a testament to him. We miss him for sure, still support him though."



While still supporting his former boss, Lolla was in attendance for an hour long meeting with acting AD Vince Tyra and left impressed.



"What he has said is that he will help us in our endeavors to continue to represent the University of Louisville in the best way that we can,” said Lolla.



Lolla detailed what that means for his team.



"We sat with our team and told them it was an awesome opportunity for us,” said Lolla. “Now more than ever the university, the athletic department, and the fans need something to cheer for."

Coach Lolla went on to say that regardless of who the Athletic Director is he hopes that fans continue to support the team, and pack the Yum! Center.

