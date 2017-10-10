UofL Campus Police Dept. proving interim president with extra security

UofL's Interim President Greg Postel

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville Campus Police Department is providing Interim President Greg Postel with extra security at his home and office.

UofL spokesman John Drees said the campus police department recommended and has been providing additional security for Dr. Postel. This move was in response to "possible hostile reactions to recent news events".

This comes after Postel suspended Head Basketball Coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich when it became evident Louisville's basketball program was among those under investigation by the FBI.

Drees added that Postel does not have a personal bodyguard.



© 2017 WHAS-TV