WHAS
Close

UofL Campus Police Dept. proving interim president with extra security

UofL interim basketball coach announcement

WHAS 6:00 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville Campus Police Department is providing Interim President Greg Postel with extra security at his home and office.

UofL spokesman John Drees said the campus police department recommended and has been providing additional security for Dr. Postel. This move was in response to "possible hostile reactions to recent news events".

This comes after Postel suspended Head Basketball Coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich when it became evident Louisville's basketball program was among those under investigation by the FBI.

Drees added that Postel does not have a personal bodyguard.
 

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Letter: Agent named in FBI probe was on UofL campus weeks before ‘surprise' commitment

WHAS

Two UofL basketball coaching staff members placed on administrative leave

WHAS

UofL coaches stand behind embattled Tom Jurich

WHAS

Attorneys for Jurich, Pitino respond to UofL interim president's letters

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories