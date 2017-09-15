UofL Board to decide whether or not to pursue charges

The first meeting of the UofL Board of Trustees since Ky. Governor Matt Bevin made an Executive Order to reorganize the board.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The next president of UofL could be known by spring.

On Friday morning the recruiter hired by the university outlined plans to release a job posting with the hopes of hiring and announcing a new president in the spring.

The board of trustees is meeting to also discuss the next steps in the investigation into financial dealings with the U of L Foundation.

A special committee passed a vague resolution to allow their lawyers to work with Foundation lawyers but the resolution did not mention law suits.

Some question whether that committee will OK lawsuits against any of the former leadership in charge at the time that a forensic audit found questionable deals.

