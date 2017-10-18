UofL Board of Trustees weighing fate of AD Tom Jurich

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Board of Trustees are addressing the fate of University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich.

The meeting got underway shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jurcih’s legal team was in the meeting for nine minutes. They left the meeting and told WHAS11 they were unsure if they would be called back in.

A source told WHAS11 lawyers have been told by the University of Louisville they intend to fire Jurich with cause at Wednesday’s meeting. The firing must still come with a vote from the 13-member board.

Jurich has reached the 20-year mark at the University, transforming the campus and rebuilding the marquee sports programs.

Jurich’s fate comes after the FBI announced they were continuing to investigate fraud and corruption across the country involving multiple college basketball programs. One of the programs is the University of Louisville.

Pitino was fired on Monday, Oct. 16, by the UofL Athletic Association.



