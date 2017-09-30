UofL Board of Trustees to hold special meeting Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY - OCTOBER 29: A scenic view of Grawemeyer Hall on the campus of the University of Louisville on October 29, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2013 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Monday in what’s being called a special meeting.

The agenda includes the board meeting in executive session to discuss litigation and personnel matters.

While it does not include specific reasons for executive session, the trustees meeting could include discussions about the administrative leaves of Athletic Director Tom Jurich and basketball Coach Rick Pitino.

The agenda also includes an update on the presidential search and the accreditation review.

The meeting gets underway at 9 a.m. at Grawemeyer Hall.

