The UofL baseball team is flying a Thin Blue Line Flag during their tournament run at Omaha to honor fallen Officer Nick Rodman. (Photo: Provided to LMPD by Rodman's family)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- In honor of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman, the Louisville Cardinal's baseball team will fly the Thin Blue Line flag at their game in Ohama this weekend.

Officer Rodman was a huge UofL fan.

He was killed in the line of duty back in March after his patrol car was hit during a high-speed chase.





© 2017 WHAS-TV