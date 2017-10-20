UofL Athletics letter to supporters

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- This has been a tumultuous time for the University of Louisville. Not only do school officials know it, but so do the fans.

They do not want to lose their supporters so a plea was emailed out to season-ticket holders to, first of all, say thank you, but also to ask fans to stick with them.

The athletics department's letter calls fans "our heartbeat and our spirit" and goes on promise that "we are devout in our commitment to right our wrongs and make you proud. This is our imperative."

The department lastly wrote, "We sincerely appreciate your continued support. It is our mission to represent the Louisville Cardinals in a manner that is emblematic of this great city."

