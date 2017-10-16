UofL Athletic Association Board fires Pitino

Mar 19, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino reacts against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Thomas Joseph-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Joseph, Thomas Joseph)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Rick Pitino, the suspended University of Louisville head men’s basketball coach, was terminated by the University of Louisville Athletic Association Board on Monday, Oct. 16.

The university had to give a 10-day notice before it could take any final action against the coach.

Coach Pitino said he will be vindicated in the FBI investigation. His attorney, Steve Pence, says it will be a "bare-knuckle fight" over Pitino’s contract and pay out if he’s fired.

Coach Pitino was on unpaid administrative leave leading up to Monday’s vote.

