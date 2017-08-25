UofL announces new long-term deal with Adidas

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Bevin among group to go inside Ft. Knox vault
-
Major drug bust in Indiana
-
Travel advisory covers Mexico
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Lucky Lottery Ticket Selling Store
-
Headstones donated for homicide victims
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
1992 Meade County murder case could go to trial again
More Stories
-
NCAA sanctions and UofL's $160 million marriage with AdidasAug 25, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
-
Donate used eclipse glasses to schools in South…Aug 25, 2017, 5:49 p.m.
-
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4 stormAug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m.