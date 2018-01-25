"Unusually high number" of domestic violence related murders in Louisville

LMPD is investigating there people who were found dead in PRP on Jan. 12, 2018. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Seven out of the ten homicides reported in Metro Louisville so far this year have been domestic violence related. That announcement out of LMPD Thursday morning.

The chief of police taking time to remind citizens of the resources offered in our community, in hopes of preventing another deadly incident.



Seven people have been killed in what police call domestic violence-related deaths, just in the first 25 days of the year.



Chief of Police Steve Conrad calls the numbers staggering.



"We felt it was imperative that we send out a message that help is clearly and literally a phone call away," Conrad said.



Two of those deaths happened on Abigail Drive in St. Matthews. Police said Aaron Hernandez shot and killed an ex-partner and another.



His ex-partner Joshua Rice had filed for an Emergency Protective Order.



"The EPO had not been heard in front of a judge yet to be granted, I believe he was killed prior to that hearing," LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley said.



Another horrific domestic violence case was a triple homicide in PRP. Police say Christopher Olivo killed the mother of his child and two of her family members.



Additionally, last weekend, Brenda Porter was arrested and charged with murder after police say she killed her romantic partner.



Conrad said, "We stand ready to help people, the center for women and families does an amazing job getting families and their children and even their pets out of that situation and into emergency shelter and giving them a new opportunity to take their life a different direction."



The Center for Women and Families are always standing by ready to help victims 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



They also say you at home can help if you know someone who is affected.



"One thing you can do as a bystander is help them to create a safety plan. Safety plans look different for every person but taking a few basic precautions can save lives and minimize exposure to trauma”, Jeanine Triplett said.

Learn more about safety plans here.



