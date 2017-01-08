University of Pikeville students describe chaos of Florida airport shooting

Unversity of Pikeville students during their mission trip

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More than a dozen students from Kentucky witnessed the chaos and confusion in Fort Lauderdale first-hand. The group was traveling through the airport Friday after spending a week in Haiti.

The University of Pikeville sends a group of undergrad students to Haiti and a group of medical students to the Dominican Republic every year.

The group had just gone through baggage claim, customs and security at the Fort Lauderdale Airport Friday afternoon. Students split up to get food when the shooting started.

“We were sitting in Chili’s, and we hadn’t been there long. We were sitting in the back corner near the kitchen door. We just heard a really loud noise and everyone was yelling get down and kids were screaming. People just started rushing out, and we ran out the back door through the kitchen through the basement and onto the tarmac,” student Maleena Little said. “We just kept running and we found some trucks closer to the runway. We hunkered down behind them. It was just kind of crazy. Nobody knew what was going on. We just knew that we wanted to get as far away from the building as possible.”

Little said she was so scared she didn’t even think about grabbing her belongings.

“I left my phone on the table, and even my mom said you must have been pretty freaked out if you were scared enough to leave your phone. I told her it was that real, it was that serious. Nothing we had really mattered. One of the girls I was with ran out of her shoes. They all left their wallets, their passports. None of us have any of that stuff,” Little said.

Little and her group got stuck on the tarmac for about four hours. She said the airport didn't really seem to know what to do, but tried to keep travelers calm.

“They started handing out water and bringing out baggage carts for people to sit on,” Little said. “They brought a whole bunch of sheriffs with like big, semi-automatic guns out, and they had megaphones and they were telling us to all sit in straight lines. It just seemed like they didn’t have a plan for something like that. They never thought something like that could happen there, and they knew about as much as what was going on as we did.”

It took about eight hours to reunite everyone in the group.

“The whole thing was kind of crazy. There were periods where we were like ok, this is going to be over soon and then another thing would happen and you’re like ok, we’re going to be here for a while,” Little said.

The University of Pikeville president said there will be counselors available for the students when they get back on campus. The group is expected back sometime Sunday, and classes start again on Tuesday.

“I’ve been in higher education for 22 years now, and we’ve certainly had our share of close calls with students before, but most of them are traffic-related. This will be the first time that we’ve had anything of this magnitude,” University of Pikeville President Dr. Burton Webb said. “You can imagine coming back from a place like Haiti where they’ve been doing a lot of really good work, but you know Haiti is not necessarily the safest place. It’s a place where you’re aware all of the time. They just land on U.S. soil and they think that they’re fine and all of a sudden, they’re told to run out on the tarmac. So, it’s a little disconcerting for our students, and that’s probably saying it mildly.”

The group ended up renting cars to drive back to the University of Pikeville. Little said many of the students belongings are still inside the Fort Lauderdale airport. She said there is a company coming in to catalog everything and hopefully get them back to the group eventually. They'll pick up their checked bags in Atlanta, but they don't know when those will arrive.