University of Kentucky program to begin selling its wine

University of Kentucky (Photo: Lyons, Mary, Custom)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - University of Kentucky wine-making researchers say limited sales of their bottles could start by late fall.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reported on Sunday the agriculture program researches the state's growing industry, which produces 89,000 cases of wine from Kentucky. Limited sales of the university's wine could supplement the program, although it's mostly paid for through the state Agriculture Development Board with tobacco settlement funds.



The limited sales would involve no commercial sales at liquor stores or restaurants.



University enologist Patsy Wilson says that wine sales pricing and other logistics are still being worked out. She says there may be an option for a subscriber to get 4-6 bottles every other week.



According to the Kentucky Grape and Wine Council, the state had the first commercial vineyard in the United States in 1798.



© 2017 Associated Press