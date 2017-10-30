Universities try to entice dropouts to come back, graduate

Students throw their caps in the air ahead of their graduation ceremony (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Dan Kitwood, 2014 Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's public universities are trying to recruit former students who left without a degree to come back and finish.



A statement from the Council on Postsecondary Education says universities are reaching out this fall through an initiative called Project Graduate and trying to entice those with 80 or more credit hours to return and get a bachelor's degree.



Project Graduate advisers are reaching out to former students through various means, including mail, phone calls and social media. In addition to catering programs toward working adults, campuses are offering different incentives such as waiving application fees and personalized academic advising.



Council President Bob King says campuses need to re-engage former students and help them graduate because it's the right thing to do and because the state is trying to improve the quality of its workforce through higher education.

