Unity rally at U of L echoes calls for change, inclusion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – From London to Australia to Washington D.C., millions are exercising their freedom of speech by attending women's rallies.

The Derby City is no stranger to those rallies, with a Move Forward rally and a Unity Rally on U of L's campus.

“Where do we go from here...we tried to set that example before the Louisville Rally even ended. For example, we want everybody to get engaged, if you see something that you don't like or you don't agree with in this community, find a positive way to do something about that,” Barbara Sexton-Smith, Metro Council District 4, said.

Newly elected Metro councilwoman Sexton-Smith was a part of the peaceful gathering Saturday, she says her peers must listen closely.

“It’s very important for our leaders to stand up and provide a positive force moving forward. We don't all have to agree on everything,” she said.

U of L students are taking a similar stance, speaking to our nation and to those at the university.

“After the election people got pretty bold with the defacing our ‘The Thinker’ statue, and some comments on things like Yik-Yak and Twitter. Even comments from the U of L Cheerleader and things like that, it really brought out people's true colors,” X'Zashea Lawson-Mayes, a junior, said.

Dewey Clayton, U of L Political Science Professor states in regards to the on-campus rally, “They need to do more than just show up and say everyone we're here, they need to turn that into some sort of concrete action, some sort of results.”

Professor Clayton also commends the students for promoting unity.

“The students have concerns and they want faculty staff and administrators to listen as well. We did have a few instances that made some people on this campus feel like they weren't necessarily included,” he added.

Clayton asks what the new President will do in response, “If he is going to unite this country then he has to realize that this is a large swath of the country that does not seem to be united with his particular goals.”

The overall feeling from most on campus and some city leaders is, it’s up to you to be the change you want to see and a rally should just be the beginning.

