Union members collect supplies for Houston as Harvey rain falls on Louisville (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As the aftermath of Harvey rain poured down on Louisville Friday, union members prepared to take thousands of non-perishable items 14 hours south to the Hurricane Zone.

“We brought in a lot of different goods to make sure that we can fill any need that is absolutely necessary,” said Timothy Morris with the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council.

Union members from Union Auto Workers, Teamsters, and others area unions collected nearly two tractor trailers full of canned food, hygiene products, and other non-perishable items and drove them to Louisiana, just outside of New Orleans.

From there, community organizations will deliver the items to flood victims in the Houston area.

“These people lost everything,” said Frank Rouse, of UAW. “They've lost their homes, they've lost their cars, family members, pets, everything.”

