Uniform business shutters, leaving some Louisville parents in a lurch

The Louisville Parker School Uniforms store provided uniforms for some of the local schools. LISA BENSON

(Louisville Business First) - Today, when other businesses were opening up and flipping on the lights, Louisville's Parker School Uniforms store on North Hubbard Lane stayed dark.

The store, 291 N. Hubbards Lane No. 70, was part of one of the largest school uniform providers in the country, which unexpectedly and without explanation shuttered all of its stores Friday.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the Houston-based company had 85 Better Business Bureau complaints against it in the last three years, 81 of which have come since last July. The Chronicle said parents have complained about unfilled orders and a lack of communication from the company.

A sign posted on the Louisville store's front door said the store was "temporarily closed," however, it looks like the company has completely shut down. Phone calls to the corporate office and the local store were not answered and the Parker School Uniforms website is just a blank webpage.

