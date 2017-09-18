UK to open architecture design studio in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Kentucky is setting up a new shop in the Portland neighborhood.

Students with UK’s School of Architecture will call it their new place of learning.

A new studio is being set up in the Anchor Building on Portland Avenue.

The students will study the neighborhood’s architecture and building designs as well as look for ways to improve the area.

Portland has one of the country’s largest collection of shotgun houses in the country and the students are excited to get into the community and start work.

The area is becoming a growing arts district with galleries, newly renovated buildings and more restaurants opening.

