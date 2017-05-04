UK students attempt to steal exam from office

(Photo: WHAS)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's finals time for students at universities across Kentucky and Indiana and two students at the University of Kentucky allegedly took an unusual route to get an “A” on an upcoming statistics exam.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says two students--junior Henry Lynch II and sophomore Troy Kiputh--got up into the ceiling of a building, crawled through an open area, and then dropped into the professor's office to try and steal the test.



It happened just before 2:00 Wednesday morning, but Blanton says the professor was working late and caught the students in the act.



Blanton said Lynch even admitted to police this wasn't his first time sneaking into his professor's office.

"He told police that two things—one, that he had been there earlier in the evening trying to steal a test, had been unsuccessful at that point and presumably that's why he had come back later. And then apparently earlier in the semester had successfully stolen a test,” Blanton said.

Both students now face a felony burglary charge and Blanton says the university will conduct an extensive investigation.

