UK police issue crime bulletin after report of sexual abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (News Release) -- University of Kentucky Police issued a UK Crime Bulletin Thursday following a sexual abuse report. The bulletin was sent via email to all students, staff and faculty. Information from the bulletin is below:

On Thursday, April 27, 2017, the University of Kentucky Police received a report of sexual abuse of a student on campus that occurred on April 26 during the time between 12:50 a.m. and 2 a.m. It was reported that the student requested an Uber ride and entered the vehicle at 12:50 a.m. from a local establishment for a ride back to her residence hall on campus. The Uber driver passed the residence hall and proceeded to Parking Structure #2 at 301 Hilltop Ave. The student reported being kissed and touched inappropriately on the outside of her clothing. The Uber vehicle is described as a red, 4-door, Chevrolet Spark. The driver is described to be a white male, approximately 33 years old, 5’10” tall and weighing 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

University of Kentucky Police Department has issued this Crime Bulletin for the UK community in compliance with the “Timely Notice” provision of the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Police and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1998.

If anyone has information to report about this incident, please contact UK Police at (859) 257-8573.

