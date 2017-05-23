UK medical and nursing students to be granted scholarships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Kentucky's rural communities need more doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

WellCare of Kentucky is stepping up to the plate and making a big commitment to help get medical providers into Kentucky's small communities.

$180,000 will be given in scholarships to medical and nursing students at the University of Kentucky.

The catch is that students have to want to practice in rural communities.

The funds will support up to 30 scholarships.

Health experts say lack of access to medical providers can force people to put off routine checkups.

The scholarships will be awarded Fall 2017.

Students who win the scholarships will train in Morehead or Bowling Green.

Research shows that medical providers who train in rural areas are more likely to practice in underserved communities.

