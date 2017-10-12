Uber Eats launching in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--You can now get meals from some of your favorite restaurants delivered right to your door.

Uber Eats is a free app you can download.

It lets you buy food from local or chain restaurants and get it delivered right to your door by Uber.

You can use the same Uber account you use for Uber rides.

Log in, Find a restaurant you love, pick what you want and pay with a credit card on file.

You can then see exactly how long until your food will be at your doorstep.

Using the promo code KYEATS gives you $5 off your first two Uber Eats orders.

