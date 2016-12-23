U of L to pay up to $897,000 for audit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (COURIER-JOURNAL) -- The forensic accounting of the University of Louisville Foundation will not come cheap.

The university’s contract with the international firm of Alvarez & Marsal Disputes and Investigations LLC calls for it to be paid a fee of $687,500 and a total amount, including travel and other expenses, of up to $897,500.

The firm will be allowed to bill for up to 2,500 hours at a rate of $270 an hour and must complete its work by June 30.

The contract was announced at a foundation board meeting on Wednesday.

The foundation agreed to undergo a forensic audit as a condition of the university dropping a potential lawsuit again it for refusing to turn over records. The chairman of the university’s board of trustees, Larry Benz, in September called the foundation a “public eyesore” because of its spending practices and “entrenched culture of secrecy.”

The 25-page contract calls for the firm to focus on financial transactions of the foundation and its real estate business practices, charitable donations and direct university support.

It also is required to look at capital investments; review all contracts above $100,000, which were not competitively bid; and to look at annual payments made to vendors and any “relationships” with board members.

It also says the consultant shall assess “fraud risk” separately from unintentional errors.

After several major donors threatened to withdraw contributions, the foundation adopted several reforms and appointed a new chair and hired an interim executive director.