U of L students call for unity during campus rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The world has seen its share of marches this past weekend including a rally Monday morning.

Students at the University of Louisville coordinated a Unity March, it comes as millions marched in Women’s Rights Rallies in Washington D.C. and around the globe, discussing widespread resistance to Donald Trump's presidency.

At the University of Louisville, some say the presidential election and changes at the University caused this outpouring message of inclusion.

“That's what this event is truly trying to bring out, trying to bring out the issues that are segregating us on campus and how to unify against them,” X'Zashea Lawson-Mayes, a U of L Junior said.

Dozens of students have been planning this march for weeks and said the timing just happened to coincide with the Women's Rallies in D.C. and other cities across the globe.

Students said the victory of President Donald Trump has caused rifts on campus.

“So right after Trump won the election, someone defaced the Thinker statues which also caused turmoil and we also have some students who are undocumented that go here and we want to make sure they feel safe and protected and no one is making them feel like they don't belong here because we do have the most diverse campus in the state of Kentucky,” Lawson- Mayes said.

Junior Christopher Bird adds, “When we come together as thousands or millions across the country cumulatively, you really show how much support we have for each other across the nation.”

Dewey Clayton, U of L Political Science Professor tells WHAS11 News, “They need to do more than just show up and say everyone we're here, they need to turn that into some sort of concrete action, some sort of results.”

What happens now in their community? Students say it's time to hold professors and peers accountable for discrimination in regards to religion, gender identity, race and other dividing factors.

“The students have concerns and they want faculty staff and administrators to listen as well,” Clayton added.

Signs of freedom of speech, to march, to speak and to chant. From all corners of the Earth, the calls for unity are growing.

