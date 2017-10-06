Two UofL basketball coaching staff members placed on administrative leave

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Associate head men's basketball coach Kenny Johnson and assistant men's basketball coach Jordan Fair have both been placed on administrative leave with pay by the University of Louisville, effective immediately.

“We are in the process of executing our due diligence as it relates to an ongoing investigation and feel that this an appropriate step at this time,” said UofL Acting Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. “Our university will continue to fully cooperate with federal authorities in their investigation.”

