Two teens killed, two injured in single-vehicle crash in Kuttawa

KUTTAWA, KY - KSP is reporting that a collision on Highway 453 has claimed the lives of two teenagers and sent two more teenagers to the hospital. The crash occurred around 10p.m. Wednesday night in Lyon County. According to the report, the vehicle was headed southbound on Highway 453, also known as The Trace, when it exited the roadway on a curve and struck a tree.

The driver, Kaitlyn Bowers, 18, of Owensboro and passenger Joseph Phillips, 18, of Lewisburg were both transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other passengers, Aaron Adams, 19, of Cadiz and Robert Clayton Jr., 18, of Murray were both pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP is still investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

