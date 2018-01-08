Two teens charged in Altitude Trampoline Park incident (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- At least two teens face charges following a chaotic incident at Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway.

Lt. Col. Josh Myers of the Shively Police Department said officers were called to the business just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday to help with crowd control. The park was hosting a special “Teen Night” event and had reached capacity.

Myers said numerous fights broke out inside and outside the building after young people started getting turned away from the event, ultimately prompting the business to close early.

DJ Phat Matt, a Louisville DJ who organizes events for young people, helped promote the event. He said tensions boiled over when hundreds of teens were told to leave about an hour before the event was over.

“The police went to the back of the room and started to push them out and the next thing you know they’re telling someone to leave and they’re not wanting to leave so they had to force them to leave,” the DJ recalled. “It just aggravates me because I know 90 percent of these kids came to have a good time and it just takes one or two to mess the whole thing up.”

While many teens were respectful and followed officers’ orders, Myers said others became combative when officers asked them to leave.

“There was a large number of young people who were defiant, disrespectful, and in some cases downright belligerent,” Myers said. “It’s a sad, sad day when law enforcement or other adults try to control a situation that involves young people and they simply will not do what you ask them.”

Police said hundreds of teens, many of them too young to drive, walked to neighboring restaurants and businesses where there were several additional disturbances reported.

Shively police charged a 15-year-old boy with criminal trespassing 3rd degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault 3rd degree on a police officer; a 14-year-old boy faces charges for failure to disperse, menacing, and criminal mischief 3rd degree.

Myers said the department has had very few problems with Altitude Trampoline Park, noting that the owners are passionate about providing a safe place for young people to hang out. Myers said the businesses’ events usually go off “without a hitch.”

It took 20 to 30 officers and approximately 46 Altitude employees about an hour to get the situation under control. Police said, fortunately, no one was seriously injured during the incident.

