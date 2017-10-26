Two pedestrians struck, one killed, in separate incidents on Dixie Highway

Pedestrian struck on Dixie Highway near Circle K (Photo: Heather Fountaine)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two people were hit by vehicles just miles apart on Dixie Highway.

The first victim, a seven-year-old child, was hit on Sonne Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital. Police say the driver did stop and remained at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital. It is not clear how badly they were injured.

The second pedestrian was hit just minutes later at 4100 Dixie Hwy. Police say the vehicle hit Rodrick Grinstead, 34, and then drove away. Police do not have a description of the vehicle.Grinstead was taken to University of Louisville hospital, where he later died.

© 2017 WHAS-TV