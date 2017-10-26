Two pedestrians struck in separate incidents on Dixie Highway

Pedestrian struck on Dixie Highway near Circle K (Photo: Heather Fountaine)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two people were hit by vehicles just miles apart on Dixie Highway.

The first victim, a child, was hit on Sonne Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital. Police say the driver did stop and remained at the scene.

The second pedestrian was hit just minutes later just north of the Watterson Expressway.

Police say the vehicle hit the person and then drove away. Police do not have a description of the vehicle.

There is no word on the condition of either victim.

