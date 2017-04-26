Two metro government leaders under scrutiny after issues revealed

Jail in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Corrections employees have voted to move forward with no confidence proceedings against LMDC Director Mark Bolton. Bolton has been under scrutiny for his handling of safety and security issues in the jail for months.

His members report they don't feel their concerns are being heard so they're taking action.

"It’s the employees making their voices heard that they want new leadership,” Tracy Dotson, FOP President, said.

Metro Corrections Union members voted Tuesday night to move forward with no confidence proceedings at a union meeting.

Dotson said, "It’s just been a lot of issues that the members aren't feeling heard right now."

From broken security cameras to forced overtime, the list of issues reported inside the jail is long, and the men and women working inside are saying they've had enough.

"There seems to be a serious issue with public safety. We've seen Metro Police, Metro Corrections, Metro EMS has seen issues. It’s a problem,” Dotson said.

The problem reached LMPD only days ago when a council member called on Chief of Police Steve Conrad to resign.

Conrad said, "I came to Louisville over five years ago to be the police chief and I intend to keep this job for as long as the mayor allows me to do this job.”

Councilwoman Angela Leet came out last week, claiming she no longer has confidence in Conrad and his ability to lead the city. She added, she doesn't believe the mayor will take it off it either.

Loss of faith in Mayor Greg Fischer is a feeling resonating within the employees of Metro Corrections, too.

"We're seeing what we consider collusion with the mayor's office and the public safety director's office to allow Mark Bolton to engage in this behavior,” Dotson said.

Their hope now is to take the leadership of their agency into their own hands.

Union leaders said they expect that vote to happen within the next two weeks.

If the majority votes in favor of removing Bolton from the position, they will turn it over to the mayor's office for action.

© 2017 WHAS-TV