Two men killed in separate incidents on Sunday

LMPD police lights

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The violence that has occurred in just the first two months of 2017 continued into this weekend where two separate incidents left men dead.

The Sunday homicides bring the murder count in 2017 to 14 which is up from 2016's record-setting pace when 12 people had been killed by this point.

Despite the increase in murders at this point they are seeing encouraging signs from the community that could help them solve both homicide cases from Sunday.

After a neighbor found a man in his sixties dead inside his apartment in the 900 block of St. Catherine Street police are following credible leads to find out who the victim was last with, and if he had been in any sort of trouble.

Across town, at 39th and Jewel, there were multiple witnesses after a man in his twenties was gunned down in broad daylight.

Police have been able to collect surveillance footage along with multiple shell casings from the scene.

While no arrests have been made Lt. Emily McKinley says the community has been a big help.

"We could not do our job without the community. I think the community couldn't live in a safe environment and be free without us. Hopefully by working together we can bring some resolution to all of these cases,” LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley said.

Of the 14 murders in 2017 police have already made nine arrests and say they have active leads in the other five cases.

While detectives are working overtime to try and cut down the violence, they say it will ultimately be the cultural shift in the community that will make our community safer in the long run.

