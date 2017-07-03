Two Hardin County students die in crash

Hugo Guerrero and Rylee Razon (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – There was another tragedy for Hardin County Schools this weekend with the death of two students in a car crash.

Hugo Guerrero and Rylee Razon attended Central Hardin High School.

Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan released a statement Monday morning, speaking about Hugo and Rylee, saying in part:

"They each had promising and vibrant lives ahead of them. They had warm and kind hearts and are remembered by teachers and fellow students for their joy and vibrant spirit. "

Hugo Guerrero’s older brother 23-year-old Daniel Guerrero was also killed in the crash.

The crash happened on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County. Kentucky State Police said the 2008 Ford Crown Victoria was being driven by Hugo Guerrero when he lost control, around 11:23 p.m. Saturday, and hit a rock wall.

The following is the full statement from Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan:

“Sunday morning, we learned about the tragic passing of two Central Hardin High School students. Hugo Guerrero, Hugo’s older brother Daniel (not a HCS student) and Rylee Razon were killed in automobile accident.

They each had promising and vibrant lives ahead of them. They had warm and kind hearts and are remembered by teachers and fellow students for their joy and vibrant spirit.

There are certainly lots of broken hearts as we go through the Independence Day holiday. It is a time meant for family, friends and memorable times. It is incredibly tough to lose one student or one family member at one time. Losing multiple students at once is unspeakable. We encourage Rylee, Hugo and Daniel’s friends to confide in one another, seek the listening ear and strong shoulders of family, friends, classmates and any member of the Central Hardin family. Summer break may hinder plans for any formal counseling that would normally take place when tragic events like these happen during the school year; however, we will certainly have staff available to speak to students when classes resume should they need that support.

The Guerrero and Razon families are burdened with pain that many of us will hopefully never have to bear. We ask Hardin County School students, faculty and staff to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. The Bruin family is strong and will come out of this tragedy unbelievably stronger. We all mourn with these families today and the days, weeks and months to come. We ask the members of our community and members of our district family to keep the Guerrero and Razon families in your thoughts and prayers as well.”

