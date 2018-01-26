Two found shot on Picadilly Ave.; police searching for suspect

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of Picadilly Avenue, that is just off of Taylor Boulevard and near the Watterson, in the Beechmont neighborhood.

MetroSafe said this started just before noon and two people were shot. LMPD said a white male and a white female were found injured in a vehicle. The vehicle they were in crashed into a yard on Picadilly.

The injured were transported to University Hospital by EMS. The police said the man is in critical condition.

MetroSafe says the suspect ran from the scene. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating and there are no suspects at this time.

THIS IS DEVELOPING NEWS AND THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.



