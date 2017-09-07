Two families connected by one heart

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two families connected through loss and the ultimate gift.



In January of 2016 Eugene Stogsdill lost his youngest daughter Elaine. But her heart helped save the life of Lisa Russell.



As a thank you, Lisa Russell recorded her new heartbeat--Elaine's heartbeat--and put it in a stuffed bear for Elaine's father.



That way he could hear his daughter’s heartbeat whenever he squeezed the bear's paw.



Those two families forever connected by one heart, and today they spoke about the importance of organ donation.



If you 'd like to learn more about Organ Donation or how you can become and organ donor head to www.kyorgandonor.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV