Two big birthdays at the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Zoo will celebrate two special birthdays this month.

The Zoo's gorilla Helen will celebrate her 60th birthday on January 6 at noon. This is a special age because the median age of a gorilla in a managed program of an Association of Zoos and Aquarium is 38.3 years old. The average age in the wild is 35. Helen is the third-oldest gorilla in the North American population.

The Zoo will also celebrate their polar bear Qannik's 7th birthday on Saturday, January 13th at 11:15 am.

Zoo guests are invited to attend birthday events and sing Happy Birthday. Each animal will receive special birthday presents.

