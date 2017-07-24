Tuesday marks final 'Free Teacher Tuesday' at Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo welcomes Azizi. (Photo: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Tuesday marks July’s final Free Teacher Tuesday at the Louisville Zoo.

Teachers receive free admission to the zoo but does not include parking. Teachers will also need proof of their teacher ID to get in.

Teachers also receive a goodie bag and are included in a raffle for a free field trip for their class.

For more information on the deal, click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV