TSA working to ease Derby travel at Louisville International

The Louisville International Airport

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Thousands of people are heading into town for the Derby, but it was someone heading out of town causing a scare at Louisville International Airport Wednesday morning when a loaded gun was found in a carry-on.

This was the fifth time in 2017 that TSA has found a gun at the security checkpoint at Louisville International.

The gun was loaded, but an airport spokesperson tells WHAS the man was not arrested, and he was allowed to make other arrangements for the weapon before going through security and eventually boarding his plane.

It's one of the busiest weeks of the year at Louisville International and almost everyone is here for the same reason.

"We've never gone to the Derby so I'm excited to get the full experience of seeing the horses, the outfits, and of course the bourbon,” said Molly Baker.

As Kentucky's largest export Derby Day is always huge for Bourbon lovers.

"I am partial to Woodford Reserve,” said Baker.

However, it's easier to enjoy a mint julip at the track than trying to carry a bottle of your favorite brand back home on the next flight out of town.

"On Derby weekend Louisville International actually offers a bottle wrapping service in the ticketing area which gives passengers an opportunity to have bottles wrapped and put in their check bag before they come to the checkpoint,” said TSA spokesman Mark Howell. “It's a good reminder for folks to pack those things in their check bag."

TSA also recommends that you leave liquids, gels, and aerosols in your checked bag along with any blades, saws, or scissors that could be used as a weapon.

"Doing a quick five minute check before you come to the airport is going to help the lines move a lot quicker,” said Howell. “We're going to bring in extra resources this weekend, but something as small as making sure you don't have prohibited items in your bag will help the lines move much quicker."

While it may seem like a headache to forfeit any of your personal property a TSA spokesman says it's all about safety, and you can rest assured their agents aren't taking it home.

"What happens is we have a no cost contract with the Kentucky state surplus office,” said Howell. “They will pick up these items usually on a monthly or every other month basis. They will resell those items with the funds going back to the state. We don't keep them."

With the volume of travelers heading through Louisville International Airport over the next week TSA is asking that you get to the airport at least two hours before your flight leaves to give yourself time to get checked in, get through security, and get to your gate.

