WHAS
Close

Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

AP , WHAS 4:15 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a helicopter crash near a small New Jersey airport has left two men dead ahead of a concert there by country band Montgomery Gentry.

According to a tweet from the group’s page, Troy Gentry along with the pilot died in the crash.

           
The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.
           
The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by country stars Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry on Friday night. Shortly after 2 p.m., Flying W Airport announced the cancellation of the gig.
           
Medford Township Police Chief Richard tells NJ.com police got a call about a helicopter "that was distressed" around 1 p.m.
           
He says Gentry died on the way to a hospital and the pilot died at the scene.

 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories