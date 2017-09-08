Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

FEBRUARY 08: Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry perform during 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis at Bridgestone Arena on February 8, 2017 in Nashville. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images ) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a helicopter crash near a small New Jersey airport has left two men dead ahead of a concert there by country band Montgomery Gentry.

According to a tweet from the group’s page, Troy Gentry along with the pilot died in the crash.



The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.



The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by country stars Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry on Friday night. Shortly after 2 p.m., Flying W Airport announced the cancellation of the gig.



Medford Township Police Chief Richard tells NJ.com police got a call about a helicopter "that was distressed" around 1 p.m.



He says Gentry died on the way to a hospital and the pilot died at the scene.

