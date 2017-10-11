Trooper still on paid leave following confrontation at construction site

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- An update to a bitter confrontation that quickly turned physical between Kentucky State Trooper Anthony Harrison and a construction road crew.

We've learned Harrison is still on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Harrison was driving through a construction site on Dixie Highway when the crew says he stopped in the middle of the road, got out of his car and started yelling at them.

Harrison claims there was no warning sign that there was construction.

Harrison and the crew got into a confrontation and one of the workers claims Harrison punched him.

His co-workers took the trooper to the ground and held him until uniformed officers could get there.

