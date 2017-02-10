Triple treat space phenomenon to hit the skies tonight

WOODFORD, VA - AUGUST 2: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), The International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the moon at roughly five miles per second on August 2, 2015 in Woodford, VA. Onboard are; NASA astronauts Scott Kelly and Kjell Lindgren: Russian Cosmonauts Gennady Padalka, Mikhail Kornienko, Oleg Kononenko, and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images) (Photo: NASA, Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- An uncommon phenomenon is set to take the skies Friday evening and early Saturday morning – the Triple Treat. It’s a full moon, a lunar eclipse and a comet – all happening in the span of a few hours.

"It's just kind of a fun way to remind you to get out and look up at the sky tonight and see what you can see,” Drew Foster, the planetarium technical coordinator at the Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium at the University of Louisville, said.

The lunar eclipse can be seen around 7:45 p.m. tonight with the naked eye, but it may take a closer inspection to notice the difference. This eclipse is known as an annular eclipse. During an annular eclipse, the moon is partially covered by the Earth’s shadow, whereas a total lunar eclipse sees the moon completely covered by the earth’s shadow.

"You'll notice that the top of the moon is a little bit darker than the bottom of the moon, so it's kind of a gradient," Foster said.

The comet will be a little harder to spot, passing through the eastern skies of Kentuckiana around 3 a.m.

“So if you brave the cool skies, if it's clear, you can get out with some strong binoculars or a small telescope and look for a pretty green comet," Foster said.

"Astronomy is a very accessible science,” Andrew Spence, the Kentucky Science Center’s Manager of Public Programs and Events, said. “All you have to have is a clear night and you can participate.”



For people like Spence, an astronomical phenomenon like the Triple Treat can be a stepping stone in piquing scientific interest in children.



"By following space science, it's a platform for further learning,” he said.

The Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium is holding its live star talks Friday night at 8 p.m. The Louisville Astronomical Society will be setting up telescopes outside afterward, giving the public a chance to take a look at the night sky.

The Triple Treat isn’t the most unique thing happening the in the skies this year. A total solar eclipse is scheduled for August 21 around 1 p.m. with the area around Hopkinsville, Kentucky being named as the most ideal spot to experience the eclipse.

