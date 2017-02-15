Aaron Perkinson, the boyfriend of Lora Cable (R), spoke to WHAS11 hours after Cable was killed by her ex at a doctor's office on Feb. 14.

BEDFORD, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The day after Lora Cable’s tragic death, new details about her relationship with her alleged killer, Timothy Riddle, have been revealed.

Cable filed for and was granted a Domestic Violence Order against Riddle the day before police said he killed her. On the paperwork, the court determines Riddle should have no unlawful contact with Cable, but we now know that order was broken less than 24 hours later.

Cable’s smiling face greeted patients at Bedford's First You Medical Center day in and day out.

"She was always, always smiling and happy,” her coworker, Teresa Dombey said.

That is until Tuesday, when police said her life was ripped away from her, at the hands of her ex.

Witnesses said Riddle walked into the doctor's office, over to the desk where Cable was seated, and shot her multiple times.

“Like something out of a movie or a story book, but you have to face it as reality,” Paul Carter, who lives in Bedford, said.



It’s a reality the small town of Bedford, Kentucky is still grappling with.

Roger Long also lives in Bedford, he said, “It's just a shame. You know a small community like this don't need that kind of stuff."

Cable’s final days were a complicated picture painted by her current boyfriend and court documents.

“She was done. She was hurt. She was happy again,” Aaron Perkinson said.

He said she was happy but also afraid. That feeling was demonstrated in court documents that were filed at the Trimble County Courthouse the day before her death.

On the Order of Protection, words like “domestic violence” and “abuse” demonstrate the nature of the document.

It was filed on Feb. 13. Friends said Cable thought that was a sure way to safety, but 24 hours later the piece of paper fell short.

Trooper Josh Lawson with Kentucky State Police said, "It’s early in the investigation at this time to tell, but some of those things may come forward later on."

Wednesday the doors were locked at the office where Cable spent her final hours. A sign on the window, reading “due to the loss of our beloved coworker”, gives the painful reminder as to why.

Riddle was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday night. He is being held in Carroll County Detention Center and is expected back in court on Feb 21.

(© 2017 WHAS)