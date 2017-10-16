Trial to remove embattled Metro councilman moves forward

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After days of trying to reach an agreement, a charging committee will move forward with a trial to remove embattled Metro councilman, Dan Johnson.



Johnson is accused of groping fellow councilmember Jessica Green and exposing his rear end to a legislative aide. He has denied those allegations.

New documents show the two sides were given until Wednesday to reach an agreement through mediation, but because that hasn't happened, the trial will start as scheduled on Nov. 1.

Johnson's attorney has asked for a separation witnesses, but the charging committee has yet to respond to that request.

