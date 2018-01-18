Training offered to help organizations prevent child abuse

Kosair Charities will be holding their first Health and Wellness Expo this Thursday. (Photo: Kosair Charities)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Organizations that serve children are invited to participate in training that aims to help prevent child sex abuse.



A statement from Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office, the Kentucky Association of Children's Advocacy Centers and Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky will offer two sessions on Feb. 22 at Kosair Charities in Louisville. The training will help organizations develop an "action plan" to protect children from abuse. The sessions will focus on entities that serve children such as daycares, summer camps and churches.



Kentucky Association of Children's Advocacy Centers Director Caroline Ruschell says organizations that implement the right strategies can create an atmosphere that encourages open dialogue and decreases the possibility for abuse to occur.



Beshear said the new training is a key step in protecting children.

